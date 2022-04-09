Research shows people with heart failure are much more likely to die if they also have HIV

April 9, 2022

People who develop heart failure are 73% more likely to die if they have HIV, compared with people with heart failure who are not infected. The new national research compared people within the same geographic areas who shared the same age, gender and race from three Kaiser Permanente health systems and the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Research Institute. It’s published in the European Heart Journal Open. “A 73% difference is meaningful,” said Dr. Michael Horberg, primary investigator of the study for the Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic States region and director of HIV/AIDS and STD for Kaiser Permanente. Noting that data on 425,000 patients...



