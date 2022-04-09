Schooling or grooming?

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Teachers and administrators at New Jersey’s Pearl R. Miller Middle School forced students to watch a video about a transgender man’s hormone treatment without notifying the students’ parents. The video, “Ten Years on Testosterone,” was part of a social studies class and detailed the transition of an LGBTQ activist. The garden State will put in place “updated” health standards this September, guidelines that were approved by the governor-appointed New Jersey Board of Education in 2020. The new “standards” mandate teaching second-graders about genitalia, reproduction, and “gender expression.” Fifth-graders will be required to define masturbation. Eighth-graders will have to define gender...



