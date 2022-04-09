Starving Shanghai residents loot the supermarket

"The situation in Shanghai is scary. Reports of millions struggling to feed themselves, elderly unable to access medicine, videos of small riots breaking out circulating on social media. Many households relying on inadequate govt food deliveries." Michael Smith Twitter (video) "Unbelievable. People so desperate they broke curfew and looted a grocery store in Shanghai last night. Food delivery apps were allowed to be turned back on after that but situation is unstable. Reports of communities opening their own local representative government. Wow." Dan Collins Twitter (video)



