Texas woman, 26, is charged with murder and jailed on $500,000 bond after her 'self-induced abortion' in case that violates state's 'Heartbeat Law' which bans abortions as early as six weeks

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after she 'intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' police said. It is unclear how far along Herrera was in her pregnancy, but Texas has banned all abortions after the first detection of an embryonic 'heartbeat,' which can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Herrera is currently being held at the Starr County Jail on a $500,000 bond while authorities investigate, KVEO reported. The Starr County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment. The Texas Heartbeat Act bans abortions after a...



