Texas Woman Charged With Murder for ‘Illegal Abortion’

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Starr County, Texas, woman was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday after authorities said she performed an “illegal abortion,” according to KVEO. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested in connection with a “self-induced abortion,” a Starr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the network. The office decided to pursue the arrest after it was told she “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” No further details on the case were immediately available. Herrera’s being held on a $500,000 bond, and the case is still being investigated. The case comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has...



