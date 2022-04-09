The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, wrote: “Musk’s appointment to Twitter’s board shows that we need regulation of social-media platforms to prevent rich people from controlling our channels of communication.”

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, wrote: “Musk’s appointment to Twitter’s board shows that we need regulation of social-media platforms to prevent rich people from controlling our channels of communication.”This is hilarious!Jeff Bezos, the second richest person in the world, owns the Washington Post.The Washington Post just wrote:“[Elon] Musk’s appointment to Twitter’s board shows that we need regulation of social-media platforms to prevent rich people from controlling our channels of communication.”This is hilarious, and extremely hypocritical!



