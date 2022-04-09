This is what a Ukraine town looks like after Russian troops withdraw

April 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the final days of the occupation, Natasha says, a Russian soldier confronted her. She had ventured out to milk her cow, and he thought she was scouting Russian troop locations. She says he took her out to the middle of the road and pointed a gun to her head. "He was threatening me," she says. "And what did I say to him? I said I just wish one thing: that he would see my face for the rest of his days, so he would never forget what he's done here." The soldier spoke to someone else on his radio....



