Ukraine virtue signaling brought to you by the letter ‘Z’

April 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

“Increasingly I despair of this country. The more I read and see, the more I am confirmed in my view that the ‘American Empire’ is reaching a final phase and that our ‘shelf life’ is expiring, just as all other great empires—Roman, Ottoman, British—have expired.”—Boyd Cathy The level of propaganda being pushed these days […]



Read More...