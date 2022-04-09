War Crimes Watch: A Devastating Walk Through the Horrors of Bucha, Ukraine

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — There is a body in the basement of the abandoned yellow home at the end of the street, near the railroad tracks. The man is young, pale, a dried trickle of blood by his mouth, shot to death, and no one knows why the Russians brought him there, to a home that wasn’t his. There is a pile of toys near the stairs to the basement. Plastic clothespins sway on an empty line under a cold, gray sky. They are all that’s left of normal on this blackened end of the street in Bucha, where tank...



