After Getting Suspended by Twitter Over Image of Disney Groomer T-Shirt, Jack Posobiec’s First Tweet is Perfect

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec was suspended on Twitter for posting an image of a t-shirt depicting Disney’s logo but replacing their name with the words, “Boycott Groomers.” Here’s the shirt.

After his suspension was lifted, he had a response…

DISNEY GROOMER

DISNEY GROOMER — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 11, 2022

Of course, the phrase “Disney Groomer” trended soon after his post. There’s no need for further commentary.

