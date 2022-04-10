April 10 – Warning against Partial Righteousness – Devotional

April 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“‘For I say to you that unless your righteousness surpasses that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven’” (Matthew 5:20). The righteousness practiced by the religious leaders further displeased God because it was partial, falling way short of His perfect standard. Again in Matthew 23, Jesus illustrates this phony righteousness: “You tithe mint and dill and cummin, and have neglected the weightier provisions of the law: justice and mercy and faithfulness; but these are the things you should have done without neglecting the others” (v. 23). The Jewish leaders were conscientious about making nonessential...



Read More...