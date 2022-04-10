Climate change agenda versus the need to replace Russian oil and gas

April 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Climate Change has been postponed by Biden Administration’s State Department (and National Security) for at least two years, and possibly five. This is the consequence of the Russian-Ukraine War and the American sanctions on Russian natural gas and oil exports. President Joe Biden has promised Europe two years of American LNG mainly from New Mexico and Texas (the Permian and San Juan Basins) to replace its dependency on Russia (40%). It is not his headlines in Poland and NATO, but the actual reversal of the FERC Pipeline regulation earlier this month. That regulation, with interdepartmental participation assisting FERC, made new...



Read More...