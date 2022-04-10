Donald who? Fox News GUSHES over '$100million man' Ron DeSantis and his huge fundraising totals while touting him as strong 2024 contender
Fox News Digital has seemingly decided to switch gears in favor of Republican firebrand and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, touting him as a strong 2024 contender for Donald Trump After a recent falling out with former President Donald Trump, Fox News appears to be gassing up another Republican contender for the 2024 nomination: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Sunday, the conservative network ran a piece on the new Republican man of the hour and gushed over DeSantis' fundraising prowess. With the deadline to report March totals to the Florida Secretary of State approaching, DeSantis - branded 'a fundraising behemoth' by...
