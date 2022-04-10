Don’t underestimate Xi Jinping’s bond with Vladimir Putin.

April 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Shared security concerns bring China and Russia close. But so do similar views of history Each new Russian atrocity in Ukraine prompts a question about China. Surely, foreign governments wonder, China’s leader, Xi Jinping, must distance himself from Vladimir Putin soon—if only to avoid harming his own national interests? Alas, the history of outsiders telling leaders in Beijing how to judge China’s interests is long, and littered with disappointment. The Ukraine conflict is no exception. One reason for this involves geopolitics, and an argument made by Chinese officials and state media, as well as in special classes being organised by...



Read More...