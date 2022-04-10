During Powerful Worship Song, Man Moved To Take Hands Slightly Out Of Pockets

April 10, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME—During an unusually powerful worship service this Sunday morning, local churchgoer Darren White became so deeply moved by the truth of the gospel he was singing that he managed to pull his hands out of his pockets slightly.

