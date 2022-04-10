. . . Evita Duffy and The Chicago Thinker Give Me Hope for the Democrat Hellhole [Video]

Until this week, I had never heard of The Chicago Thinker or Evita Duffy. Maybe I’ve been in a hole or something but apparently there’s a group of young journalists who are taking on the left in one of the most radically progressive cities in America.

They asked honest and brutal questions to panels at The Atlantic’s recent event. I don’t even know the name of the event but I affectionately call it “The Leftist Journos Hugging Each Other While Trolling Conservatives Conference.”

We posted the original article they posted on their site on The Liberty Daily, but within minutes the flood of traffic took their site down (contact me, friends at The Chicago Thinker, and I’ll help you get your site situated for traffic surges). We’ve copied it for posterity. In the meantime, here’s the video of Duffy on Fox News:

“The establishment media is fragile.”Evita Duffy reacts to @anneapplebaum, @JeffreyGoldberg, and @JonahDispatch having a “complete and utter meltdown” after getting asked sincere questions by the Chicago Thinker. pic.twitter.com/dIYTS5AntM — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) April 10, 2022

Corporate media is controlled by the left. We need this new generation of conservative, patriotic journalists to help spread the truth about what’s happening in America. The Chicago Thinker seems to be on the right track.

