FReeper Canteen ~ Hall of Heroes: Alejandro R Ruiz ~ 11 April 2022

April 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Our Troops Rock! Thank you for all you do! For the freedom you enjoyed yesterday... Thank the Veterans who served in The United States Armed Forces. Looking forward to tomorrow's freedom? Support The United States Armed Forces Today! ~ Hall of Heroes ~Alejandro R. RuizStory from this website. Private First Class Alejandro R. Ruiz (June 26, 1923 - November 20, 2009) was a former United States Army soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military decoration, for his actions in the Battle of Okinawa in the Ryukyu Islands during World War II. Ruiz was...



Read More...