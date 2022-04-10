Georgia GOP gubernatorial clash: Gov. Kemp and Trump-backed challenger Perdue to face off at debates

ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia and his top GOP challenger, former Sen. David Perdue, will debate three times ahead of next month’s primary in their high-profile and combustible intra-party face off, their campaigns announced on Wednesday. The debates are an April 24th showdown hosted by WSB-TV, an April 28th debate hosted by WTOC/Gray TV, and a May 1 face off hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting. Perdue, with the backing of former President Donald Trump, is primary challenging Kemp, but trails the incumbent governor in two key campaign metrics — public opinion polling...



