Georgia Republican Secretary of State Race Is a Virtual Tie

April 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Georgia Republican primary race for Secretary of State is deadlocked in a virtual tie. Incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger does lead his primary challenger, U.S. Representative Jody Hice (R-GA-10); however, the lead is well within the poll’s 4.3 percent margin of error. Raffensperger, in a situation that many political observers consider alarming for an incumbent, polls at far less than fifty percent. According to a poll conducted by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, Raffensperger leads Hice 28.6 percent to 26.1 percent, a margin of 2.5 percentage points. 36.6 percent of those surveyed are undecided. Former President Donald Trump,...



