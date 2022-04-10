Judge: 2020 Election Records in Key Georgia County Must Be Preserved Indefinitely

April 10, 2022

A Georgia judge ordered that Fulton County must preserve its 2020 election records indefinitely until further notice, handing a victory to a GOP gubernatorial candidate. “The court finds it appropriate to include an additional layer of security by ordering that the records and information … are maintained by the Clerk of Court indefinitely until further order of this Court,” wrote Judge Robert McBurney, of the Superior Court of Fulton County, on Thursday. McBurney further wrote that the clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County “is the current custodian of those records; she is statutorily obligated to maintain the records...



