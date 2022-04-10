McConnell: If Republicans retake Congress, ‘we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate’

April 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed on Sunday that Republicans would “make sure Joe Biden is a moderate” if they retake Congress in the midterm elections later this year. “Well our agenda next year, if we’re fortunate to be in a majority, will be focused on exactly what you and I’ve been talking about. Crime, education, beefing up the defense of our country,” McConnell told Fox News anchor Dana Perino on “Fox News Sunday.” “We got big power competition with the Russians and the Chinese. We need to meet the demands of the international situation. So all of those...



Read More...