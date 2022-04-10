Nate Silver: ‘I’m Not Really Buying’ Sarah Palin’s Political Comeback

FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he was not “buying” former Gov. Sarah Palin’s political comeback bid for her state’s sole seat on the U.S. House of Representatives. Anchor Jon Karl said, “Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is attempting a political comeback nearly 14 years after Sen. John McCain made her the Republican Party’s first female candidate for vice president. She’s running for Alaska’s lone House seat following the death of longtime Congressman Don Young. Donald Trump has already endorsed her but does she have a shot at winning? Here’s FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver.



