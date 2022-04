Psaki: Student Loan Borrowers Likely to Have to Pay Debt at ‘Sometime’

April 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that student loan borrowers would have to start paying their debt “sometime” while discussing the administration’s fourth extension on the monthly loan payments and interest. Anchor Dana Perino said, “On December 11 of last year, you had said that getting loan rate payment back on track was the goal.”



Read More...