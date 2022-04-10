Special Report: France's Presidential Election Round One Macron Projected First, Le Pen Second Will Move To Second Round

April 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Macron is said to want to face Marine Le Pen in the second round of this year's election because he can run against her as "racist" and "extreme" and "far-right" and draw the left into joining with his "centrist" voters. Marine Le Pen seems in a stronger position than she was five years ago when she lost the second round to Macron 66-34 percent. Le Pen focusing her message on economic issues as the economic threat has increased due to COVID and the sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine... Is Marine Le Pen on her way to "breaking the...



