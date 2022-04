Teacher Facing Charges Of 29 Counts Of Sex Crimes Against Minors

April 10, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This obsession with sex in our culture is leading to all sorts of perversion. Whether it is the woke crowd pushing their fictitious 52 gender nonsense or the sodomite agenda or pedophiles or those who are adults engaging minors in sex, it is far more dangerous and sometimes even deadly than the plandemic. The latest …



Read More...