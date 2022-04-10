Top FSB general is 'moved to high-security Moscow jail' as Putin steps up purge of spies who 'told him Ukrainians would welcome invasion'

April 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A top FSB intelligence official has been moved to a high security jail in Moscow as Vladimir Putin purges his secret services over the botched Ukraine invasion, say reports. Col-General Sergei Beseda, 68, head of the 5th Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB), was previously under house arrest. He has now been placed in pre-trial detention in notorious Lefortovo Prison, suggesting he will face major charges for intelligence failings, it is claimed. The move will be seen as a warning to other senior Putin aides who are expected to take the blame for the huge Russian death toll in...



Read More...