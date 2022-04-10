Trump Wants to Make it Illegal for Employers to Fire Unvaccinated Workers

April 10, 2022

Former President Donald Trump called on Republicans to make it unlawful for employers to fire unvaccinated employees if the GOP regains a majority in Congress after the November midterms. “One of the first things that we will do with our new Republican majority is to end every last covid mandate. They’re still around, it’s hard to believe,” Trump told a crowd in North Carolina on Saturday evening. “We will pass a bill making it illegal for any employer to interfere in personal health decisions or to fire employees simply for not having the vaccine.”



