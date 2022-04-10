UK to send “game changer” anti-ship harpoon missiles to Ukraine. But what are they?

They are described as the best anti-ship missiles ever, and the UK is about to send its harpoon missiles to Ukraine to help combat Russian warships. The Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile developed and manufactured by Boeing Defence. The UK will send the Harpoon missiles in a bid to break the Russian navy’s siege of Black Sea ports. Fitted with a 500lb high explosive blast warhead, the system is carried by 600 Nato warships and 180 submarines around the world. The 15ft missiles are accurate to a range of 80 miles. Harpoon missile can be put on...



