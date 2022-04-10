Where The Super Rich Reside

According to the Forbes Billionaires List of 2022, most of the world's richest people are at home in the United States. As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, the country counted 867 billionaires per the list's last release Tuesday. This is several more than the second-ranked country, China, with 607 and many more than in third-placed India with 165.

According to Forbes, 236 new billionaire were minted in the last year, translating into an average of 4.5 new billionaires every week.

This included the first billionaires from Estonia, Bulgaria, Uruguay and Barbados. The newcomer from the latter country, you guessed it, is singer Rihanna, who build her fortune through her music career and cosmetics line Fenty.