Bank of America warns "recession shock" lies ahead

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In an alert to clients this week Bank of America strategists warned in blunt language: "'Inflation shock' worsening, 'rates shock' just beginning, 'recession shock' coming." Why it matters: The ultra-tight job market and high inflation are two sides of the same coin, Axios chief economic correspondent Neil Irwin notes. The super tight-job market is fueling higher wages and strong demand — which is why the Fed is going to have to move more aggressively than it has in decades to try to quash inflation. Driving the news: The recession calls are about what might happen later this year or in...



Read More...