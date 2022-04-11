Christian school pastor and headmaster who was a contestant on Survivor DEFENDS his decision to tape children's mouths shut as he faces cruelty charges: Says the 13-year-olds were bullying a teacher

April 11, 2022

A Louisiana pastor and religious school headmaster who is facing multiple charges for taping shut the mouths of five chatty 13-year-old students defended his actions and claimed the seventh-graders had bullied their teacher into tears. John Raymond, 60, was arrested last Thursday and charged with three counts of cruelty to juveniles after the shocking incident at Lakeside Christian Academy in Slidell on March 18. The former Survivor contestant took to the school's website Monday to blame the young boys for his actions. The pastor said the students 'showed complete disregard' by constantly interrupting their seventh-grade class with non-stop chatter, but...



