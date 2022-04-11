COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week – but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

April 11, 2022

Covid cases are now rising in 26 U.S. states and are up 25% nationwide, reversing the months-long trend of case declines coming off of the winter Omicron surge Dr Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator, told NBC Monday that he is not overly concerned about this recent shift Hospitalizations with the virus are at their lowest point of the pandemic so far, Jha notes, with Covid deaths having cratered 25% over the past week as well The 'stealth' variant is largely responsible for these increases, now making up 72% of US cases, the CDC reports . Covid cases...



