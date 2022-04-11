Dem City To Reimpose Indoor Mask Mandate (Philadelphia)

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Philadelphia will mandate indoor masking on April 18, the city’s health department announced Monday. “The Philadelphia Department of Public Health established a benchmark system in February that uses case counts, hospitalizations, and the increase in case rates to determine which safety strategies are needed,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “The seven day daily average of cases, 142 as of April 8, and a 60% increase in case counts over the past 10 days met the standards to reintroduce the indoor mask mandate.” ... “If we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a...



