Disney heir comes out as trans, slams Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A member of the Disney dynasty has come out publicly as transgender and expressed regret over not doing more about Florida’s recent, so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Roy P. Disney — the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co — disclosed recently in a statement that his child, Charlee, is trans. Roy revealed the news while also pledging $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) alongside his wife, Sheri.



