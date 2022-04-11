Florida Legislature surrenders to DeSantis on redistricting

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

After weeks of back-and-forths with Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on redistricting, the Republican-led state Legislature caved and announced it will effectively cede the map-drawing reins to him. The move, should it receive DeSantis's signature and withstand legal muster, sets the stage for a very GOP-friendly apportionment of the state's federal districts. “At this time, Legislative reapportionment staff is not drafting or producing a map for introduction during the special session. We are awaiting a communication from the Governor’s Office with a map that he will support. Our intention is to provide the Governor’s Office opportunities to present that information...



