French Greens face crisis after failed presidential bid

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Paris (AFP) – France's Green party were facing a financial and political crisis on Monday after a deeply disappointing presidential election saw their candidate finish sixth and struggle to put climate change on the national agenda. Yannick Jadot from the Europe Ecology-The Greens party (EELV) was eliminated in Sunday's first round with a score of around 4.6 percent, following a campaign that never gathered momentum. Remi Lefebvre, a French political scientist at the University of Lille in northeast France, told AFP before the vote that the Greens had been "the enormous disappointment of this campaign." "The problem with the greens...



Read More...