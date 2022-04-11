How Spotify Is Pushing To Abolish Police and Prisons

April 11, 2022

Spotify's Abolition X podcast pushes far-left policies, labels America 'white supremacist' state A Spotify original podcast featuring Black Lives Matter cofounder and "trained Marxist" Patrisse Cullors calls for abolishing police and prisons, labels America a "white supremacist" state, and contends that the severely mentally ill are actually "shamans" and "spiritual guides." Spotify launched Abolition X, which "focuses on alternatives to police, jails, and punishment," in February. And while the podcast is chock-full of anti-police and anti-prison rhetoric, it "isn't just about getting rid of police and prisons," Spotify said in a press release. Indeed, hosts Vic Mensa, Indigo Mateo, and...



