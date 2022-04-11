Joe Biden Mocked After Barack Obama Ignores Him at White House Reception: ‘No One Wants to Talk to Joe’

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden was mocked on Tuesday after former President Barack Obama ignored him at a White House reception. Upon Obama completing his speech about healthcare in which he mentioned himself 33 times, attendees encircled Obama at the reception. Biden, in contrast, appeared to wander around looking for someone or for something to do. The video shows Biden staring from afar at the crowd surrounding Obama. Biden then turns away with a sour look on his face and doddered off alone. Later during the meet and greet, Biden again tries to get Obama’s attention. With concern on his face, Biden...



Read More...