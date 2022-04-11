Low-dose lithium may slow kidney aging (At less than 1/3 a normal dose for bipolar patients, “mitigates senescence”)

Best known therapeutically as a treatment for bipolar disorder, lithium has long intrigued researchers with its potential age-defying properties. The element has been shown in lab experiments to extend the lifespan of fruit flies and roundworms, while observational studies have suggested tap water naturally laced with trace amounts of lithium might improve human longevity. Researchers at The University of Toledo have recently found that low-dose lithium acts as a powerful anti-aging agent in the kidneys. However, researchers have found that one of the major molecular targets of lithium is GSK3-beta—an enzyme that is associated with cellular aging in the kidney...



