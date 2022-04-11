Most Americans don't want mask mandates to return – but Democrats do, poll shows

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Poll says 60% of Democrats support reinstituting COVID-19 mask mandates Democrats support the reinstituting or continuation of COVID-19 mask mandates, despite the majority of Americans saying they oppose the idea, a new poll says. A Monmouth University poll released Monday asked respondents whether they "support or oppose instituting, or reinstituting, face mask and social distancing guidelines" in their state at the current time. Sixty percent of Democrats said they support it, compared with 12% of Republicans. Overall, only 34% of respondents said they support continued mask mandates, while 62% said they oppose.



Read More...