New footage claims to show Russian tanks being picked off in Ukrainian ambush: Armoured vehicles explode 'as convoy moves through Donbas region'

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A convoy of Russian tanks has been picked off one by one in the Donbas in the latest blow to the Kremlin, footage appears to show. The video allegedly shows an ambush from Ukraine's 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade targeting the invading tanks in Donetsk. Russian forces are focusing their offensive in the eastern Ukrainian region after suffering heavy losses in major central cities, but they are still meeting fierce resistance. The footage shows the tanks exploding into fireballs while they are stationed on a rural road.



