Oberlin College REFUSES to pay $33m in damages to family-run bakery that called cops on three black students for shoplifting, only for bully dean to falsely accuse them of racial profiling and set woke mob on them

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Oberlin College was ordered by Ohio's state appeals court to pay Gibson's Bakery the sum on April 1, but continues to contest the payout, and says it is considering its options. The bakery was wrongly accused of racism after calling the police on three Oberlin black students for shoplifting a bottle of wine. One of its workers - Allyn Gibson - was even attacked by the three shoplifters after refusing to hand over a fake ID, and demanding they hand over the stolen wine. That trio were later convicted - but not before Oberlin went along with its students' union's...



Read More...