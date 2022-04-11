Police almost shot the wrong man: Details from the inquiry into Canada’s deadliest mass shooting

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The rampage occurred across two days. Wortman murdered 13 people in the Portapique neighbourhood where he owned a cottage, where he also set fire to the homes of many of his victims. Wortman then hid out for the night behind a welding shop in Debert, N.S., and then began killing again, mostly at roadside locations both north and south of Portapique starting at 6:36 a.m. The most contentious part of the inquiry surrounds this second day, and the notion that police may have been able to prevent some of the nine additional murders if they had appropriately sounded the alarm....



