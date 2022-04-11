Ruling: Buffalo Riot Cops Justified in Pushing 75-Year-Old Activist

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Two Buffalo police officers were justified in pushing a 75-year-old activist who suffered a skull fracture, an arbitrator ruled nearly two years after the incident. Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalsk had no other course of action than to push away an approaching Martin Gugino, 75, when he was objecting to a protest curfew. Gugino had been protesting police June 4, 2020, just days after the death of George Floyd.



