Science experiment gone wrong: Teacher sets student's hands on fire, causing serious burns

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Some of the most popular science experiments in middle and high schools involve fire. And in many cases, under supervision and done correctly, those experiments are great teaching opportunities that really stick with the students. But one student involved in a fire-based experiment at Granbury Middle School in Texas will always remember April 1 as a horrible day, and he has a long road of recovery ahead of him. The experiment in question involved alcohol and fire. It's a common trick, often seen used on money, and sometimes demonstrated on hands. An item is coated with rubbing alcohol or some...



