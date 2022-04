SPORTS Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email Copy Prairie dogs on field cause delay in North Dakota high school baseball game

April 11, 2022

This one was a bit different, though. In a North Dakota high school baseball game between the Grafton Spoilers and Rugby Panthers, the game was delayed due to prairie dogs running onto the field, as video from KXMB-TV shows. The prairie dogs were eventually guided off the field. The Panthers went on to win the game 4-1.



