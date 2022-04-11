‘That Fraud’: Leftists Rage at Tony Dungy for Standing with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Fatherhood Bill

April 11, 2022

Left-wing Twitter went ballistic on Monday over coach Tony Dungy standing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a pro-fatherhood bill into law. DeSantis signed HB 7065 into law on Monday, a $70 million initiative that reportedly aims to “will provide resources for educational and mentorship programs to help children, fathers and families in the state through the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF),” according to the Hill.



