THE BATTLE OF PITTSBURGH: A Clear and Graphic Account of the Two Days Action; Splendid Generalship Displayed by Both Sides (4/11/1862)

CINCINNATI, Thursday, April 10. A correspondent of the Times writes the following account of the Pittsburgh battle: Our forces were stationed in the form of a semi-circle, the right resting on a point north of Crump's Landing, our centre being in front of the main road to Corinth, and our left extending to the river in the direction of Hamburgh, four miles north of Pittsburgh Landing. At 2 o'clock, on the morning of the 6th, 400 men of Gen. PRENTISE' Division were attacked by the enemy, half a mile in advance of our lines. Our men fell back on the...



