Twitter shares fall 8% in pre-market trading after largest shareholder Elon Musk refused to join board: Staff speculate (via Twitter) that the Tesla chief could now launch hostile takeover bid

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

- Elon Musk, 50, last week was revealed to be the biggest shareholder in Twitter, having bought a stake worth 9.2 percent - four times that of founder Jack Dorsey. - Agrawal said he thought Musk's decision was 'for the best' and said the company must remain focused on its corporate goals. - He did not say why Musk would not join, but suggested that shareholders had expressed concern. - Several Twitter employees tweeted reactions to the announcement, seemingly agitated by the roller coaster surrounding Musk's company involvement. - On Monday, Twitter stock briefly fell to 8% in premarket...



