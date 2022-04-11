What farmers need to know about FDA guidance ending OTC antibiotics

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Beginning in June 2023, farmers won’t be able to buy any over-the-counter antibiotics for their animals. This will be a big change for farmers, many of whom are accustomed to doing much of their own veterinary care. Like it or not, farmers need to be prepared. [snip] The new FDA guidance recommends manufacturers of “medically important antimicrobials” that are currently available over-the-counter label their drugs available by prescription only. The guidance was finalized in June 2021 and will take effect in June 2023 nationwide. That means farmers will need to have a veterinary-client-patient relationship, or VCPR, in order to get...



